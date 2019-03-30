ATLANTIC CITY — They were just 8 to 12 years old, but the six girls from the In My C.A.R.E. mentoring program each did something most adults are terrified to do — they gave a candidate’s speech to a large room full of people, including many elected officials.
The girls, most of whom live in Atlantic City, were in a mock election “running” for president, vice president, city council and secretary of state, as a way of learning about elections and voting, said mentoring group founder Shalanda Austin, of Atlantic City.
They didn’t know it before giving their speeches Friday at the Stanley Holmes Village community center, but there was no voting — all were declared winners. And afterward they got to try out a real voting machine, provided by the Atlantic County superintendent of elections.
One theme was common to all: the need to combat gun violence.
“It’s easier to get a Glock in this country than to apply for Medicare,” said Khadijah Hannibal, of Atlantic City, an 11-year-old fifth-grader and candidate for president.
“We need to track down illegal guns. Too many young lives are lost to gun violence,” said another candidate for president, Zaniyah Larrier-Mitchell, also age 11 and in fifth grade in Atlantic City.
The mentoring program meets weekly, said mentor Tamika Young, of Atlantic City, whom the girls call Auntie Tamika.
“All of the mentors are ‘aunties,’” said Young, a substitute secretary at the Pennsylvania Avenue School.
She works with co-mentor Jocelyn Parker, coordinator of the practical nursing program at the Atlantic County Institute of Technology, with the girls ages 8 to 12, while other mentors work with girls ages 13-18.
The group focuses on one topic a month, such as etiquette, responsibility and how to conduct oneself among family and at school. But voting is a topic the group talks about a lot throughout the year, Young said.
“All children deserve the opportunity to have someone show them you can live here, but you don’t have to be a product of your environment,” said Young. “People really care and are invested in seeing young children from the poorest areas be leaders.”
Politicians there to hear the speeches included Atlantic City Mayor Frank Gilliam and Councilman Kaleem Shabazz, Egg Harbor Township Committeeman Andrew Parker, Atlantic County Freeholders Maureen Kern, Amy Gatto and Caren Fitzpatrick, and Assemblymen John Armato and Vince Mazzeo, both D-Atlantic.
“Later on in life, one of you will probably be an elected official someplace,” predicted Mazzeo. “We need more young people (in politics).”
Access to health care, care for the homeless and for veterans were also important issues for the girls.
And like all good politicians, they made time for jokes in their speeches.
Aniyah Parker, 11, an Egg Harbor Township sixth-grader, said she’d be glad to take phone calls and get text messages any time from constituents, “as long as it’s not after 9 p.m., because that’s when my mom blocks my phone,” she said.
