ATLANTIC CITY — Due to weather concerns, tonight's free Mardi Gras in AC concert will not feature New Orleans-based jam band Galactic, organizers announced.
The two remaining acts, Quasimoda's Bridge and Peter Moore, will perform at the Showboat Hotel at 7 p.m. after organizers moved it from the Boardwalk because of worries about severe thunderstorms.
Galactic's flight into Philadelphia was diverted because of bad weather, organizers said and the band could not make the appearance. A special show will be rescheduled in September.
For more information, please go to http://www.tonymart.com
