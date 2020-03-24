Atlantic City Convention Center to hold field hospital during COVID-19 pandemic

The Atlantic City Convention Center will be one of four locations throughout the state to host a field hospital amid COVID-19 concerns, state officials said Tuesday.
The Convention Center will house a Federal Emergency Management Agency hospital, State Police Superintendent Colonel Patrick Callahan said during a daily briefing on the new coronavirus hosted by Gov. Phil Murphy and other state officials.
Other locations include the Meadowlands, the Convention Center in Edison and at an Urban Search and Rescue Facility with a location to be determined, he said, with more details forthcoming.
The number of positive cases of COVID-19 has increased by 846, bringing the total number of cases to 3,675 across the state, officials said.
So far, there are six cases each in Atlantic and Cape May counties and one in Cumberland County.
“I believe that means New Jersey is the number two state in the nation,” Murphy said. “But I would also remind everybody that we have been aggressive and particularly of late in our testing regime.”
There have been 17 additional deaths, bringing the total to 44.
“This is by far our largest single-day report of new deaths, so it was with a particularly heavy heart that we report this today,” he said, adding that officials have been fully expecting numbers of cases to increase dramatically as testing and test processing increases.
The deaths included five in Bergen County, three in Morris County, three in Essex County, two in Hudson County and one each in Monmouth, Camden, Passaic and Union counties, said state Department of Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli.
Nine of the total deaths have been associated with long-term care facilities, she said.
For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.
Also during the briefing, Murphy said that the state Department of Education and the Attorney’s General’s Office have applied to cancel all student standardized testing for April and fully expected the waiver to be granted.
“With students at home and not in their regular classrooms, it is simply not feasible for us to move forward with testing in any meaningful way,” he said. “This decision will not impact the graduation requirements of any student.”
Schools are still closed until further notice, he added.
Source: State of New Jersey Department of Health
