ATLANTIC CITY — City council will vote Wednesday evening on a $225 million budget which maintains last year's tax rate for property owners.
The nine-member governing body unanimously approved the 2018 budget when it was introduced in June.
The 2018 municipal tax rate is $1.79 per $100,000 of assessed property value, the same as in 2017, when the municipal budget decreased property taxes for the first time in more than a decade.
In 2017, the city adopted a $206 million budget, which was $35 million less than the previous year. For every $1 of property taxes, an Atlantic City resident paid 54 cents to the municipality, 39 cents to the school district and 7 cents to the county in 2017.
City Council meeting begins at 5 p.m. in the Henry E. "Hank" Tyner Memorial Council Chambers in City Hall.
