ATLANTIC CITY — City Council will not vote next month to limit the sales of single-serve wine, beer, liquor and malt liquor in the resort's liquor stores, Council President Marty Small Sr. said Friday.
The ordinance, which made it through its first reading during the regular council meeting Wednesday, will not be entertained in its current form during the next public council meeting on June 19, Small said.
The ordinance would have amended the city's code to limit the sale of single-use servings of wine or liquor below 25 ounces and beer or malt liquor below 41 ounces.
Small said it was not the intent of his fellow Councilman Kaleem Shabazz, who introduced the ordinance, to hurt businesses citywide.
Several liquor store owners expressed concern about the proposal to limit single-serving sales.
Andrew Rusciano has owned Keystone Liquors for at least 24 years. He said some of his customers come to his store just to buy miniatures, also known as airplane bottles, because they cannot buy them in their own state.
"You are not going to commit a crime if you can't get a half pint of vodka, but you will commit a crime if you can't get your crack or your heroin," said Rusciano.
On Thursday afternoon, Chris Iacono, 57, walked up to the counter at Keystone Liquors on Pacific Avenue and bought four miniatures bottles of Deep Eddy Vodka for $1 each and one 25-ounce can of Natural Ice Beer for $2.
Each miniature bottle only holds 1.75 ounces, or 50 milliliters. Instead of buying four miniature bottles of Deep Eddy, he could have purchased one half-pint bottle, which is 8 ounces. The cheapest half-pint of vodka at Keystone is $3, but Iacono, a city resident, wanted to control himself.
"If have a (half) pint, I will drink more at once," said Iacono, who added his alcohol purchases may take him four hours to drink, but he might finish off one half-pint bottle in an hour.
The proposed ordinance would not have helped anyone, said Mita Gamabia, owner of Allstars Liquors and the manager of Crown Liquor, both on Atlantic Avenue.
Half of Gamabia's business comes from people buying individual bottles of liquor or cans of beer even though they might buy multiple bottles and cans at once. She found out about the ordinance Wednesday.
Gamabia, who has been involved with Crown Liquors since 2007 and Allstars since 2014, said her husband and business partner would reach out to their representative on the City Council this week.
Lenny Varvaro, owner of Payless Liquor located in Renaissance Plaza since 1996, said drugs are a more pervasive problem than alcohol.
"Drugs, homelessness and alcoholism are the problems," said Varvaro, who added limiting the sales of single-serve adult beverage will not fix things.
At Renaissance Plaza, there is still an issue with homelessness, which has only increased in the past two years since the city cleaned up Brown's Park, Varvaro said.
There are people in the city who have nothing to do all day but congregate in and around Renaissance Plaza, especially since Sister Jean's Kitchen closed in February, and the John Brooks Recovery Center has moved some of its operations offshore, Varvaro said.
Nick Russo Jr., owner of Russo Convention Liquor Store on Pacific Avenue, said 75% of his business is people buying single-serve wine, beer, liquor and malt liquor.
There would be no rhyme or reason for the state Legislature to consider allowing open containers to be legal on the city Boardwalk while the City Council was thinking of not allowing anyone to buy a bottle smaller than a fifth of liquor, Russo said.
"We need some common sense on these things," Russo said.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.