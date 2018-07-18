EGG HARBOR CITY — An embattled Atlantic City councilman with multiple pending legal issues resolved one matter Wednesday in municipal court.
A simple assault charge against Councilman Jeffree M. Fauntleroy II was dismissed by a municipal court judge, according to court documents.
Fauntleroy, 33, said his wife requested the charges be dropped. In return, Fauntleroy dropped a temporary restraining order he had against the woman, according to court documents.
Fauntleroy declined to comment on the matter directly but said he "looks forward to moving on."
The charge stemmed from a domestic dispute in April between Fauntleroy and his wife. According to police, a woman walked into the Public Safety Building the day after the alleged incident and reported being physically assaulted by Fauntleroy at their home. Detectives from the Criminal Investigation Section interviewed the woman. Police said she did have signs of an injury but did not seek medical attention.
Fauntleroy is a councilman-at-large on the nine-member governing body. He was sworn in to his first term in January after running on a ticket with Mayor Frank Gilliam and Councilmen George Tibbitt and Moisse Delgado, both at-large members.
On July 9, Fauntleroy was ticketed in Atlantic City for failure to observe a traffic signal, operating an unregistered vehicle and driving with a suspended license. Police said Fauntleroy's vehicle was stopped for running a red light.
The matter is pending.
