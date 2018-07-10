ATLANTIC CITY — Councilman Jeffree Fauntleroy II was issued three summonses Monday afternoon after a traffic stop reveled he was operating a motor vehicle without a license or registration.
Fauntleroy, 33, was pulled over by Atlantic City police at 12:43 p.m. near Texas and Florida avenues for allegedly running a red light, according to Police Department spokesman Sgt. Kevin Fair.
Fauntleroy was issued summonses for failure to observe a traffic signal, operating an unregistered vehicle and driving with a suspended license.
Multiple attempts to reach Fauntleroy for comment Tuesday were unsuccessful.
No details on when a court date was scheduled have been provided.
Fauntleroy is an at-large councilman on the nine-member board. He was elected in November 2017 and assumed a seat on City Council in January after running on a ticket with Mayor Frank Gilliam and Councilmen George Tibbitt and Moisse Delgado, both at-large members.
Gilliam said he was aware of the traffic stop when reached Tuesday but declined to comment on the matter.
Council President Marty Small Sr., said Fauntleroy deserves due process. Small said he was still in the process of gathering all the facts and did not believe in "kicking people while they're down."
"Hopefully, he can get his affairs in order," Small said.
The council president said it was too early to discuss the possibility of taking formal action against Fauntleroy, such as censure or requesting a resignation.
Fauntleroy was charged in April with one count of simple assault following a domestic dispute. The matter is still pending.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.