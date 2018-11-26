ATLANTIC CITY — The Democratic Committee is distancing itself from the mayor and an at-large councilman in the wake of the officials' involvement in a melee outside a casino nightclub earlier this month.
The Atlantic City Democratic Committee will hold a special emergency meeting Monday night at Local 54 UNITE HERE headquarters to address the "improper behavior and allegations (of) misconduct" of Mayor Frank Gilliam Jr. and Councilman Jeffree Fauntleroy II following their roles in a fight outside Haven Nightlcub at Golden Nugget Atlantic City on Nov. 11.
The committee plans to take action "with regard to the egregious behavior" of the two elected officials, both Democrats, according to a press release.
ATLANTIC CITY — The mayor and an at-large councilman were involved in a fight with several o…
"The ACDC hereby denounces the use of violent attacks of our citizens while in a public capacity," the statement reads. "Their actions were inappropriate conduct of a public official."
Video footage reviewed by The Press of Atlantic City showed Gilliam and Fauntleroy getting into a fight with at least two unidentified men outside Haven at 2:22 a.m. The video shows Gilliam exchanging punches with an unidentified individual and Fauntleroy tossing another man to the ground from behind.
Three summonses were issued to Gilliam, two for simple assault and one for harassment. Fauntleroy was issued two summonses, one each for simple assault and harassment. According to the documents, the elected officials were issued the summonses Nov. 14.
ATLANTIC CITY — Mayor Frank Gilliam Jr. and Councilman Jeffree Fauntleroy II punched and cha…
The Cape May County Prosecutor's Office is investigating the incident.
"The Atlantic City Democratic Committee hereby publicly denounces and condemns the alleged violent, criminal actions displayed by our public officials," the committee said.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.