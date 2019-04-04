An Atlantic City doctor is suing the president of the Atlantic County SPCA, alleging she targeted him and his wife because they are Muslim.
Daud and Minah Panah filed a five-count civil rights lawsuit against Nancy Beall of the SPCA on March 27.
“The whole thing is ridiculous to tell you the truth," Beall said Thursday, adding that there was an ongoing investigation for years and the conditions were horrible for the pets. "The whole thing is bogus, just bogus.”
According to the suit, Beall, acting as an animal control officer, arrived at their Galloway Township farm, on South Berlin Avenue, in December 2017 to investigate an injured dog there, which the Panahs claim was a stray.
Beall threatened to issue animal cruelty complaints for the dog if they didn't donate $1,550 to the Atlantic County Humane Society, Panah alleges.
Despite making the donation, Panah said he was issued the tickets for animal cruelty regardless and Beall took their dog and her puppies.
The charges were dismissed in November when Beall refused to appear in court, according to a release from Edward Harrington Heyburn, Panah's attorney.
Panah alleges in the suit that Beall's Facebook page has Islamaphobic memes and a "thinly veiled threat suggesting the Panah's home should be burned down vigilante style."
Prosecutor Damon Tyner is named as a defendant in the lawsuit, "because he has a legal duty to train, supervise and discipline law enforcement officers and agencies such as the Atlantic County Humane Society."
The prosecutor's office did not immediately return a request for comment.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
