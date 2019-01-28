The Atlantic City Executive Council released its first quarterly report Monday tracking the state's progress on recommendations it made in September to address the challenges facing Atlantic City.
The report, which documents all efforts from Sept. 20 to Dec. 31, outlines the recent framework that the state set up to organize as it looks to return control of the resort to the city. Currently, the state Department of Community Affairs oversees the day-to-day operation of the resort.
The report also notes the hiring of a new city planner and consolidation of city hall and CRDA planning facilities as initial steps toward building municipal capacity.
The state also includes what it sees as improvements it has made to diversify the area's economy. The improvements include the state's plan to develop offshore wind industry, the opening of Stockton University campus and South Jersey Gas headquarters, four new businesses on Tennessee avenue and the expansion of a new AtlanticCare Healthpark.
While it lists the recent agreement with CRDA and AtlanticCare to create a facility that would contain both a for profit dialysis center and a space for medical education, the report says that it has also established three groups to tackle the issues of infant mortality and maternal health, obesity, and addiction.
"A new facility as described above, will not on its own solve the public health challenges facing Atlantic City. Those solutions will come from collaboration across sectors and disciplines and robust communication among allies in the effort," according to the report.
Members of the public-private council, which is composed of Atlantic City stakeholders from throughout the region, will hold a town hall event Tuesday night. The three-hour meeting will begin at 5 p.m. Parking is free.
The town hall will feature breakout sessions on specific topics, including public health, jobs and youth services, and residents are encouraged to participate and provide feedback to the facilitators,
