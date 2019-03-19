ATLANTIC CITY — The public will soon have a way to track and measure the progress of the city's state-led transition effort.
The Atlantic City Executive Council will release an implementation plan and a community calendar in an effort to promote both transparency and accountability.
Both the plan and the calendar need to be finalized before they are made publicly available.
Jim Johnson, special counsel to Gov. Phil Murphy and co-author of the state's transition report on Atlantic City, said Tuesday the plan lays out project timelines for the initiatives the Executive Council is working on.
The formation of the council, a public-private collaboration among state, county and local stakeholders, was one of the recommendations contained in Johnson's report.
Johnson, who headed the council's monthly meeting at Stockton University's Atlantic City campus in the absence of Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver, said the plan consists of two documents: one that outlines the large strategic goals of the council and a second that details who is responsible for implementing each benchmark.
"We've now grown into a pretty big (group)," Johnson said. "There are more than 32 people sitting around the table today representing almost as many agencies and entities. Many of them will have a piece of the (implementation) plan, and this document will show how all of those different pieces go together."
Johnson described the implementation plan as a "task list" during his opening remarks to council members Tuesday morning.
"This will be an accountability document to make sure we're on task," he said. "We have many things to do, but it's achievable. It's achievable if we're organized and pay close attention to our deadlines."
Meanwhile, the community calendar will identify which agencies are doing what and keep residents up to date with pertinent Atlantic City information. It will take the form of a website focused on areas of community interest, such as the arts, education and health.
"It will better enable people in the community to know what is going on and how they can pitch in," said Johnson.
