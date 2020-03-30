Public hearings on a proposed Atlantic City Expressway toll hike should go forward this week, Gov. Phil Murphy said Monday at his daily COVID-19 news conference, but should be done electronically rather than through in-person gatherings.
Monday afternoon the South Jersey Transportation Authority changed the notice on its website to say the public hearings set for April 1 and April 2 will be held remotely, and provided links for how people can participate online.
That does not satisfy State Sen. Chris Brown, R-Atlantic, who has said the idea of toll hikes should not be considered while we are still in uncertain times due to the COVID-19 crisis.
“I’ve reached out to board members and simply asked the SJTA to wake up and pay attention to what is happening all around them — people are constantly checking their health, businesses are closing their doors, and families who have just lost their jobs are wondering how to pay the mortgage," Brown said. "Now is not the time, during a crisis with a quarantine, to ask families and businesses ... to fully vet such an aggressive plan to raise tolls by 41% and spend a half a billion dollars using only email and phone calls."
SJTA spokesman Mark Amorosi said the agency is following a newly signed law that allows public meetings to be held electronically during the health crisis. He said the meetings will be livestreamed and available as recordings on the SJTA website, and will run from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday; and from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday. To comment, call 888-747-5272 and enter Conference Entry Code 493192.
"The magnitude of the issue doesn't lend itself to doing it at this time," said SJTA Commissioner Bob McDevitt, who supports the toll increase in general -- the first since 2008. But McDevitt, president of the the Unite HERE Local 54 casino union, said hearings should be postponed until the COVID-19 emergency is over.
"I believe it gives the wrong message," McDevitt said. "If people are convinced they want to go forward, it's their prerogative, but it isn't a good decision in respect to the community."
Murphy said his concerns were addressable.
"I've got no insight into the actual hearings and process, but the things that I cared about was we didn't have people gathering, that we had plenty of opportunity for folks to have comment," Murphy said.
Murphy suggested live-streaming the meetings, and giving people a toll-free phone number "with a real person on the other end to take calls and to take people's input, and to extend the (comment) period."
Meanwhile, a group of 60 nonprofit and advocacy organizations asked Murphy to pause all major development projects that require public input, including hearings on the Expressway toll hike to pay for improvements on the road and the Atlantic City International Airport, until the health emergency has ended.
Members of the public do not currently have the usual access to public information, the group said. Murphy recently signed a bill to extend the time allowed for government to respond to Open Public Records requests, because of the novel coronavirus outbreak.
And the public's attention is understandably on the health crisis, personal finance and other worries, making it difficult to attend to business as usual.
“Governor Murphy, you have taken bold and unprecedented actions to protect our communities from COVID-19 and to curtail community spread of the virus with one important and inexplicable exception: public participation in government hearings and decision-making," said a March 30 letter from the organizations writing together as EmpowerNJ to the governor.
Earlier this month the New Jersey Turnpike Authority held public hearings on its planned toll hikes of 27% on the Garden State Parkway and 36% on the New Jersey Turnpike.
