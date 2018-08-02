ATLANTIC CITY — The city's fire department Thursday cited a lack of manpower and temporarily suspended the operation of a piece of equipment at one fire station.
Atlantic City Fire Chief Scott Evans confirmed Engine Co. 7 at Maryland and Atlantic Avenue, one of the station's three companies, was "browned out," a cost-saving measure used by municipalities to cap or reduce overtime payouts. The lost days for firefighters are referred to as "Kelly time", which are provided days off to keep hours worked within normal levels of a pay period.
When the Atlantic City Fire Department is fully staffed it has 10 companies, including seven engine companies and three ladder companies. Currently, the Fire Department staffs its six stations with 191 employees, 167 of them active firefighters.
The chief said that the brown outs result in an "increased workload" for the remaining operational companies and firefighters.
"I'm concerned about the impact of the increased workload on the firefighters," Evans said Thursday afternoon.
The department’s staffing numbers were reduced after the state assumed control of the city in November 2016. In October 2017, a Superior Court judge allowed for a reduction of the number of citywide firefighters to a minimum of 180, although the state had sought to decrease the number to 145.
Atlantic City has a "limited overtime budget to utilize," as a result of the confines implemented under the state's control of the city's finances, Evans said.
Evans said the occasional company closures are "nothing new" and that the fire department routinely has to make "manpower adjustments for various reasons."
Earlier this summer, two companies were browned out on the Saturday before Memorial Day when 11 firefighters called out.
