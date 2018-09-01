ATLANTIC CITY — A teen boy was taken to the hospital Saturday evening after lifeguards pulled him from the ocean at St. James Place, according to officials.

At 6:33 p.m., the Atlantic City Fire Department responded to call for a person drowning at North Carolina Avenue, but the incident occurred at St. James Place, Fire Chief Scott Evans said.

There, firefighters found Atlantic City Beach Patrol lifeguards, who were on duty at Kentucky Avneue, performing CPR, and firefighters transported the boy to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus.

“The male was conscious when he got to the hospital,” Evans said. “The firefighters assisted the lifeguards in getting the victim off of the beach because of the urgency."

Atlantic City EMS also responded.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

