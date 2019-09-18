Atlantic City will receive a $4.3 million federal grant for hiring, recruitment, and retention of firefighters, providing a way to increase staffing of the fire department and lessen strain between firefighters and their state overseers.
The three-year grant is expected to help the department hire 25 more firefighters to increase their numbers to about 200, Fire Chief Scott Evans said recently.
The city had received SAFER grants in the past, but was prohibited from applying for one last year by the state Department of Community Affairs, which oversees the state takeover of the resort.
DCA said then the city needed to cut back on spending, and could not afford to hire new recruits. The grant requires the city pay a 25 percent match the first two years and a 65 percent match the third. The grant also doesn’t cover health care and pension obligations.
No one from the mayors office could be reached for comment Wednesday.
The resort was one of three municipalities in the second district to share $6.1 million in funding. Pleasantville will get $1.5 million and Woolwich Township in Salem County $295,000, Congressman Jeff Van Drew, D-2nd, announced Wednesday.
“I am proud of our firefighters every day, and I look forward to seeing the direct benefits of these awards on our community,” Van Drew said.
The city’s Fire Department was cleared to hire entry-level firefighters after dropping to an unsafe staffing level in April.
Eleven firefighters retired April 1, leaving the department with 175 staff members, according to Local 198 of the firefighters union. A judge ruled in 2017 that a dip below 180 firefighters would be a threat to public safety.
Local union president John Varallo Jr. said the lack of staff has had a “serious negative impact” on the level of service the department is providing.
The funding comes from the Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) competitive Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response (SAFER) Grant Program.
Evans said he was very excited to receive the grant.
“Having a rotation of firefighters is good for the department. It’s good for morale. It’s good to get new, young firefighters on the job. It means that the city will have more firefighters,” Evans said recently. “The fire protection in the city increases.”
SAFER Grants was created to provide funding directly to fire departments and volunteer firefighter interest organizations to help them increase the number of trained, front-line firefighters available in their communities, according to Van Drew.
Van Drew also announced $28,000 in new Assistance to Firefighters grants for fire companies in the second district. They included $8,571.42 to the Port Republic Volunteer Fire Company and $20,000 to the City of Ventnor City.
So far, 10 ATF grants have been awarded this year to second district fire companies, Van Drew said.
A total of about $658,000 in previously announced funding included $225,805.00 to the Borough of Penns Grove; $66,666.66 to Board of Fire Commissioners of Commercial Township; $107,476.19 to Dorothy Volunteer Fire Company; $35.485.71 to the City of North Wildwood; $125,242.85 to the Green Creek Volunteer Fire Company; $56,666.66 to the City of Ocean City; and $12,380.95 to the Absecon Fire Company 1.
The AFG Program grant is organized by FEMA with the U.S. Fire Administration. It awards funds to first-responder organizations to purchase emergency response equipment, personal protective equipment, firefighting and emergency vehicles, and training.
