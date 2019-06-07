ATLANTIC CITY — A woman walking between the McDonalds and Coach outlet on Arctic Avenue Thursday night heard the soft cries of a cat.
They were coming from a storm pipe, but she couldn't reach in to get the kitten because it was too far down. Calls were made and firefighters came out. They didn't hear anything. So they left.
Chief Scott Evans, off duty, was alerted by Mayor Frank Gilliam's Chief of Staff Maisha Scudder-Moore of a video the girl took and posted to social media.
He went over himself to take a look.
"I was able to stick a flashlight into the storm pipe and I immediately heard the cat," Evans said. "It was pretty clear that the cat was stuck in the drain pipe underneath the street."
The cat was in a 30-foot pipe under the street. After assessing the storm drains and manholes in the surrounding area, firefighters found a way to entice the cat out to the manhole using light bursts of water without it going into the main storm drain.
Forty-five minutes after Evans showed up, flashlight-in-hand, firefighter Michael Giercyk emerged from a manhole, a smile on his face and a kitten in his hands.
"The baby was saved!!!!" the woman wrote on Facebook late Thursday. "Thank you ACFD!!!!"
Scudder-Moore was in contact with Evans for about three hours, she said, waiting to hear the outcome.
"I was happy to see the cat was rescued," she said.
In the photos posted by Local 198, the city firefighters' union, the rescue team seemed just as relieved as the girl who called them out.
"When we rescue animals, there's always emotion in there. We care about people, and rescuing people," Evans said. "We take care of people everyday. When we're taking care of animals, you see a different expression in their face."
The kitten is now in the hands of the Pleasantville SPCA.
A burger patty from McDonalds can be seen next to a manhole in one of the photos posted to Facebook. They bought it to see if the cat would take it.
"It should have been fish," Evans said.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.