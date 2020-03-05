ATLANTIC CITY — City firefighters rescued a man from a house fire Wednesday night in the city’s Ducktown neighborhood, officials said.
At 11:47 p.m., firefighters responded to a four-story wood frame building in the first block of North Florida Avenue, fire Chief Scott Evans said.
There was a fire on the second floor and firefighters rescued a man from a third-floor window, he said. The house is not habitable.
Six fire companies responded.
