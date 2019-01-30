ATLANTIC CITY — Inside the Adrian Phillips Theater at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall Tuesday night, the rumblings and murmurs from the nearly 500 attendees of the state-organized town hall had a similar message: this time feels different.
The town hall meeting, put together by the state Department of Community Affairs and its recently established Atlantic City Initiative Project Office, was the first chance for residents and community stakeholders to hear first-hand from the officials overseeing the ongoing takeover. Similar to other meetings, press conferences and community gatherings related to the state takeover of Atlantic City, there were speeches about plans, ideas and visions for the seaside resort.
But, for the first time since the takeover began in late-2016, the reaction to the state's message was generally well-received, even by those who were initially skeptical of Trenton's involvement in Atlantic City.
"It's the first time that the City of Atlantic City has felt that it had a real voice with Trenton," said Mayor Frank Gilliam Jr. "The key is to actually begin to have the voice of the people heard "instead of having the state always and constantly come through heavy-handed" with its ideas."
Under former Gov. Chris Christie, a Republican who signed the takeover legislation, the feeling throughout the city was that Trenton was not interested in a constructive relationship despite results that ultimately put the resort on a more solid financial footing. Christie's designee, former U.S. Sen. Jeff Chiesa, orchestrated the settlement of casino tax appeals and reduced the city's payroll. From the onset of Gov. Phil Murphy's administration, a Democrat, Trenton has preached a "partnership" with City Hall.
Council President Marty Small Sr., a vocal opponent of the Municipal Recovery and Stabilization Act, the law which authorized the state's takeover of the city's finances, said he personally wrote a letter to Christie in 2016 requesting a town hall which "fell on deaf ears." To have the facilitators of the takeover stand in front of the community answering questions and listening to its input was a different feeling, he said.
"People from all walks of life, from all the six wards in Atlantic City, had an opportunity to discuss their questions directly to (Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver)," said Small. "She is to be commended for that."
Some attendees on Tuesday thought the town hall's turnout was remarkable. Regina Curry, a senior nurse clinician for Unite Here Health, a national trust fund managing health care benefits for union workers, lives in Mays Landing but works in the city and feels invested in its well-being.
She said those that led the town hall, especially Johnson, seemed sincere in their efforts.
“One thing I did hear that I was happy about was that they said that outsiders came in and promised us things that never came true,” she said. And this time, there seems to be more “’we can fix this on our own without outsiders.’ Like Atlantic City needs to fix itself with what resources it has.”
Oliver, also head of the DCA, was joined by Special Counsel Jim Johnson (co-author of the state's transition report on returning local control) and Mike Epps, executive director of the project office, in leading Tuesday night's town hall. Oliver has been a visible presence in Atlantic City since the start of Murphy's term in 2018 and has consistently touted the new relationship the administration has with the city. Johnson's report, released in September, was the culmination of several months' worth of meeting and hearing from residents, business owners and community stakeholders about what they felt was essential to improving the quality of life in Atlantic City.
"I said from Day One that all the reports in the past were more fiscal-minded," said Small, while Johnson's report "dealt with the underlying issues in Atlantic City. He's taken the time to visit and talk to everyone."
Several of the report's recommendations have already been implemented or are in the process of being finalized, but Tuesday night's town hall was the first chance the at-large community was able to hear, and respond, directly to the next steps in moving the city forward.
"After all the work we've been doing for the past year, it was important for us to now coalesce with the community and let the community know what we've been doing, what we've been prioritizing and what we feel is necessary," Oliver said Tuesday night. "But we couldn't go another step until we had the input of the residents of Atlantic City."
Mike Lopez, an Atlantic City resident and one-time City Council candidate, said he was encouraged by the use of the terms "ours" and "we" in the speeches given by Oliver and Johnson, which suggested the city was not going at this endeavor alone. Lopez said what is needed now is to put "effort into action and unity."
"I think (the town hall) was positive," Lopez said. "I see (Oliver) moving forward with it. Atlantic City's her baby. She's made the city a focal point and it shows."
For Curry, the healthcare employee who works in Atlantic City, whatever hope the town hall gave her, she said, she also has concerns.
“I have some reservations that everything is gonna get fixed,” she said. “I’m very hopeful, because this was such a big turnout, and I’ve never seen a turnout like this before in this area … But I just think that Atlantic City has been ignored and used.”
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.