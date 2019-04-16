ATLANTIC CITY — The Atlantic City Republican Party announced its 2019 City Council and Freeholder Candidates on Monday, including incumbent Councilman Jesse Kurtz in the 6th ward.
In the 1st Ward the group GOP is backing Matt McGrath, a security officer at the Ocean Casino Resort who is focused on increased funding for the Atlantic City Fire and Police departments. He called the cuts to both parties "bibical" following the state takeover.
In the 4th Ward the group is backing Sean Reardon, a small businessman and real estate investor in Atlantic City who would like to see a more effective and comprehensive development small business and development plan in and around the Tourism District.
And in the 5th Ward it is backing Sharon Zappia, a school board member who would like to see additional services and programs for city youth, following the state's cuts to Middle School sports programs.
There were no candidates for the 2nd or 3rd wards, but there may be write-in campaigns, said Atlantic City GOP Vice President Tom Forkin. He said all wards where there are candidates had more than one person vying for the GOP party backing.
Winning backing means being on the party line for the June 4 primary election.
Atlantic City Council President Marty Small, who represents the third ward, is the only incumbent not being challenged by his own party.
"This is perhaps the most viable, diverse and comprehensive ticket since the partisan form of Government was implemented in Atlantic City in 2001, with viable candidates in virtually every ward," said Republican Club President Fernando Fernandez.
The only Republican now on City Council is Kurtz.
Forkin said the Democrats have a crowded slate of candidates, with those not getting the party nod recently vowing to fight on through the primary.
"This underscores the unhappiness of residents with City Council and the Gilliam Administration, even from within their own party," said Forkin. "Change is coming."
Atlantic City Police Officer Sumon Majumbder, is running for Freeholder in the First District against incumbent Democrat Ernest Coursey. He said he is focused on developing an effective relationship between City and County Government, and saving tax revenue.
