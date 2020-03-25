Atlantic City Casino

People walk along the Atlantic City Boardwalk past Tropicana Atlantic City on St. Patrick's Day.

 Edward Lea / Staff Photographer

ATLANTIC CITY — Local officials have no plans to follow in the footsteps of some other shore towns and restrict public access to the Boardwalk or beaches.

Mayor Marty Small Sr. and Council President George Tibbitt both strongly dismissed the idea that the city would mimic beach towns such as Spring Lake or Point Pleasant Beach and close down public areas to mitigate the spread or risk of exposure to the new coronavirus.

“Absolutely not,” Small said. The mayor said people can still follow the guidelines from health officials for social distancing while using the beaches and Boardwalk.

“There’s no way in hell you can shut(down) that Boardwalk,” Tibbitt said Wednesday morning. “People have to have some type of relief, and that Boardwalk and beach are the best (ways) to stay by themselves, or jog, walk or ride a bike. Dumbest thing I ever heard was closing the boardwalks.”

Seaside Heights has closed the beaches and bays to the public, but, so far, has not restricted its Boardwalk. Asbury Park officials are reportedly considering prohibiting access to their Boardwalk to discourage out-of-towners from flocking there.

Gov. Phil Murphy issued an executive order Saturday that directed nearly all residents to stay at home, with limited exceptions. But, that same day, Murphy encouraged people to continue to get outside and maintain an active lifestyle, if possible.

“The governor’s executive order instructions were crystal clear,” Small said. “With the Boardwalk being a street in the City of Atlantic City, we plan to leave that open so our residents, during these trying times, can get some fresh air and take their mind off of some of the madness that’s going on in the world.”

Contact: 609-272-7222

ddanzis@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressDanzis

Tags

Staff Writer

I cover Atlantic City government and the casino industry since joining The Press in early 2018. I formerly worked as a politics & government reporter for NJ Herald and received the First Amendment: Art Weissman Memorial NJPA Award two years in a row.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Load comments