ATLANTIC CITY — The recently formed Historic Preservation Commission will hold its first public meeting Thursday.
According to Mayor Frank Gilliam Jr., one of the commission's first actions will be to petition to the state to become part of the certified local government program, which will enable the city to participate more directly in historic preservation grant opportunities.
"Atlantic City’s newly created Historic Preservation Commission positions the city to benefit from the positive economic impacts, including job creation, tax revenue generation and increase in property values, associated with historic preservation efforts elsewhere in New Jersey," Gilliam said.
The seven-member advisory commission was appointed by the mayor, as were two alternates. Each member will serve four-year terms, while alternates are appointed to two-year terms.
The nine appointed members are: Tom Sykes, Heather Halpin Perez, Anthony Vraim, Joyce Hegan, Jean Muchanic, Ralph Hunter, Sonny Ireland, Libby Wells and Carol Ruffu.
Atlantic City has eight sites on the state's Register of Historic Places and 24 additional buildings that have been deemed eligible for inclusion, the mayor's office said. There are 30 additional sites identified in the city's Master Plan that warrant consideration.
In 2013, a study conducted by the University of Pennsylvania established the potential for neighborhood historic districts, including Ducktown, Chelsea and the Northside.
"Historic preservation complements Atlantic City’s economic development and revitalization by playing a strategic role in diversifying its economy," Gilliam said. "The Historic Preservation Commission will be a catalyst for economic revitalization and stabilization in city neighborhoods previously unrecognized as potential economic generators."
Atlantic City joins more than 165 municipalities in the state with Historic Preservation Commissions. The state Legislature is considering providing tax credits for historic preservation efforts, according to Gilliam's office.
The public meeting will begin at 1 p.m. in the Henry E. "Hank" Tyner Memorial Council Chambers on the second floor of City Hall.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.