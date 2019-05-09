ATLANTIC CITY — The Atlantic City Housing Authority board is expected to vote Thursday afternoon on which redeveloper to choose to rehabilitate or demolish and rebuild two of the oldest public housing complexes in the city.
Stanley Holmes Village, built in 1937 and expanded in 1951; and Buzby Village, built in 1953, are too small and cramped, and the boilers that provide them heat and hot water are old and far from the units, according to ACHA Executive Director Tom Hannon.
The underground pipes that move heat to the units are failing.
So the housing authority will partner with a private developer to replace or upgrade 420 units at Stanley Holmes off Dr. Martin Luther King Boulevard; and 126 units at Buzby, off of West End Avenue. No one will lose public housing or their income-based rent during the process, Hannon said.
The board meeting is 4:30 p.m. Thursday on the second floor of the ACHA building at 901 Arctic Avenue, Atlantic City.
Check back this evening for an update.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.