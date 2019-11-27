Ocean City Police Station
Press archives

OCEAN CITY - A male Atlantic City teenager was charged with more than 65 burglaries of motor vehicles and theft of items from those same motor vehicles, according to city police.

The 17-year-old also stole two motor vehicles, both recovered by police, said Lt. Pat Randles, the police's public information officer.

City police are grateful for the assistance of the Ventnor, Brigantine and Egg Harbor Township police departments, Randles said.

A majority of the incidents occurred this past week; however, some of the incidents date back to July, Randles said.

The juvenile was placed in the youth detention center at Harbor Fields, Atlantic County, and is awaiting court review for disposition, trial or other court action, Randles said.

The city police’s detective bureau is in the process of notifying all victims, and the case is ongoing, Randles said.

Anyone with information that may assist in the investigation is asked to contact Lt. Steve Sullivan of the city police department at ssullivan@ocnj.us or 609-399-9111.

City police would like to emphasize the importance of locking vehicle doors and not leaving vehicle keys inside unlocked vehicles.

Contact: 609-272-7202

VJackson@pressofac.com

Twitter@ACPressJackson

Tags

Download The Press of Atlantic City App

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Load comments