OCEAN CITY - A male Atlantic City teenager was charged with more than 65 burglaries of motor vehicles and theft of items from those same motor vehicles, according to city police.
The 17-year-old also stole two motor vehicles, both recovered by police, said Lt. Pat Randles, the police's public information officer.
City police are grateful for the assistance of the Ventnor, Brigantine and Egg Harbor Township police departments, Randles said.
A majority of the incidents occurred this past week; however, some of the incidents date back to July, Randles said.
OCEAN CITY — A Pennsylvania man died Monday after getting hit by a car Friday while crossing…
The juvenile was placed in the youth detention center at Harbor Fields, Atlantic County, and is awaiting court review for disposition, trial or other court action, Randles said.
The city police’s detective bureau is in the process of notifying all victims, and the case is ongoing, Randles said.
Anyone with information that may assist in the investigation is asked to contact Lt. Steve Sullivan of the city police department at ssullivan@ocnj.us or 609-399-9111.
City police would like to emphasize the importance of locking vehicle doors and not leaving vehicle keys inside unlocked vehicles.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.