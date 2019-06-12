GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — An Atlantic City man wanted for allegedly placing a loaded handgun in the backpack of a 7-year-old student was arrested Wednesday afternoon, police said.
Lamar Keith Williamson, 33, was arrested about 4:30 p.m., township police said in a statement. He is in the Atlantic County jail.
A warrant was issued for Williamson's arrested Tuesday, charging him with endangering the welfare of a child, unlawful possession of a weapon and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.
On June 6, a first-grader at Atlantic Community Charter School in Galloway found a loaded Taurus 9mm handgun in their backpack and immediately told school staff.
Township police and members of the state's Division of Child Protection and Permanency responded to the school.
Police found the handgun was put in the backpack by Williamson, who was staying at the student's home. Police said the student unknowingly carried the weapon into the school.
The State Police Fugitive Task Force and Hamilton Township Police Department assisted in the arrest, Galloway police said.
