ATLANTIC CITY - An investigation by the city's street crimes unit detectives led to the arrest of a suspect in the armed robbery of a convenience store, according to a news release issued by Sgt. Kevin Fair.
Simba Alimayu, 48, who lives here, was charged with robbery, unlawful possession of a weapon, and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, Fair said. Alimayu was sent to the Atlantic County Jail.
At 10:29 a.m. Jan. 1, patrol officers arrived at the West Side Grocery in the 800 block of Indiana Avenue. Det. Garry Stowe arrived to find the clerk had been robbed at gunpoint, and the suspect had fled the store with cash and cigarettes, Fair said.
Members of the surveillance center began to check surveillance cameras in the area and located the suspect as he was fleeing. These images were provided to the investigating detectives, Fair said.
On Jan. 2, street crimes detectives located Alimayu in the beach block of North Carolina Avenue, Fair said. He was arrested and in possession of items stolen from the convenience store, he said.
