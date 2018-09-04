Atlantic City Police Car
ATLANTIC CITY - A 64-year-old Atlantic City man was arrested for allegedly assaulting and attempting to rob another man on Monday, according to Sgt. Kevin Fair.

Antonio Colon was charged with robbery, aggravated assault, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and unlawful possession of a weapon, Fair said. Colon was sent to the Atlantic County Jail.

At 6:12 p.m. Monday, patrol officers arrived at New York and Atlantic avenues in reference to a 53-year-old city resident being struck several times in the head with a rock. A description of the suspect was provided to the officers, Fair said.

A concerned citizen notified officers that the suspect had changed his shirt.

Officer Kevin Dever recalled seeing a man matching the new description as he searched the area. Dever located Colon at New York and Arctic avenues. Colon was arrested without incident, Fair said.

Colon attempted to steal the victim's money, and when he resisted, Colon struck him in the head with a large rock, Fair said.

Colon was unable to get the money and fled the area, Fair said. The victim was taken to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Division, for treatment.

Anyone with information about this accident is urged to to contact the Atlantic City Police Department's Criminal Investigations Section at 609-347-5766 or text anonymously to tip411 (847411). Start the text with ACPD. 

