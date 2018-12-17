ATLANTIC CITY — An observant citizen led to the arrest of a Atlantic City man who was burglarizing a convenience store in the resort, said Sgt. Kevin Fair.
At 12:48 a.m. Monday, patrol officers responded to the Gift & Convenience store located in the 3100 block of Atlantic Avenue for a report of a smashed front door called in by a citizen.
Officer Eric Evans arrived to find the front door open, and the window smashed out. As additional officers were responding, Evans observed a man inside the store, Fair said.
K9 Officer Marinela Pali, and her K9 partner, Roxy responded. Pali gave the man, Rafael Gonzalez, 48, multiple commands to exit the business, Fair said.
ATLANTIC CITY — Authorities are searching for a man wanted in an overnight burglary of a con…
After refusing all the commands, Gonzalez went out of view of the officers. The officers entered the store, and Pali continued to give commands for Gonzalez to surrender. He eventually surrendered without incident, Fair said.
Gonzalez was found in possession of cash, change and narcotic paraphernalia, Fair said. During the burglary, he damaged the cash register and the back door in an unsuccessful attempt to escape, Fair said.
Burglary, theft and possession of controlled dangerous substances paraphernalia are the charges Gonzalez faces, Fair said.
Gonzalez was released on a summons with a future court date, Fair said.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.