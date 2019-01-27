ATLANTIC CITY — A city resident was arrested and charged after stabbing two men Thursday night, police said.
Police arrested Isaac Lowendi, 42, after they said he became intoxicated and stabbed two other men at a residence in the 2000 block of McKinley Avenue.
Police responded to a report of a knife fight Thursday around 11:02 p.m. When they arrived, two men were suffering from stab wounds and there was a third man, unharmed.
All the men had been inside the house together when police said Lowendi became intoxicated. The other men asked him to leave, but he refused. Lowendi then started an altercation, pulled out a knife and stabbed one of the men, authorities said.
The second victim tried to intervene, but was then stabbed, too, police said.
Both stabbing victims and the third man were able to subdue Lowendi and gain control of the knife before police arrived.
The victims were brought to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus, with non-life threatening injuries.
Lowendi was charged with two counts of aggravated assault, unlawful possession of a weapon and possession of a weapon for unlawful purpose. He is being held in Atlantic County jail.
