ATLANTIC CITY-- Police used surveillance cameras to help them track down and arrest a city man for stealing woman's cellphone and purse Monday afternoon.
Alexander Olaik, 24, was arrested in relation to the theft reported on Brighton and Atlantic Avenues at 1 p.m. Jan. 14.
Officer Eilene Shur arrived to the scene and found the victim, a 50 year old woman from Atlantic City who said that while waiting for the bus, a man pushed her and grabbed her cell phone.
According to police, Olaik, attempted to steal the woman's purse. She managed to fight him off, and Olaik then fled. Police said the woman chased Olaik who stopped, assaulted her and stole her purse.
Shur obtained a description of Olaik and the department's surveillance center personnel reviewed camera coverage showing him flee and make his way down the Boardwalk, entering and exiting several casinos.
Officers were dispatched to each location, but police said Olaik had left prior to their arrival.
At 2:54 pm, Officers Ryan Waddell and Aaron Jones, who police said had searched two casinos looking for Olaik, located him at California and Atlantic Avenues. Olaik was found in possession of the victim’s cell phone and taken into custody without incident.
Olaik was remanded to the Atlantic County Justice Facility.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.