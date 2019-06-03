ATLANTIC CITY — An Atlantic City man was arrested May 31 in the Jan. 1 murder of Lamir King, according to Atlantic County Prosecutor Damon G. Tyner.
King, 21, of Pleasantville, was shot and killed on the 700 block of Ohio Avenue at 6:25 p.m. on New Year's Day.
Jamie Sewell, 53, was arrested Friday in connection with the shooting.
In a release, the Prosecutor's Office described the arrest as "the result of a cooperative five month-long investigation between the Atlantic City Police Department and the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office Major Crimes Unit."
Sewell's detention hearing is scheduled for June 5.
