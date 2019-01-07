An Atlantic City man was arrested Sunday in Pleasantville for allegedly shooting a woman in the legs in the parking lot of a bingo hall on the Black Horse Pike, according to Capt. Matthew Hartman.
William Perkins, 31, was charged by the city's violent crime unit with multiple counts of aggravated assault, criminal mischief, unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for unlawful purposes, possession of defaced firearm and possession of high-capacity magazine, Hartman said.
Perkins was initially taken to the city police department before being sent Sunday to the Atlantic County Jail pending a detention hearing, Hartman said.
At 8:18 p.m. Sunday, multiple 911 calls were made to report shots fired in the rear of 701 W. Black Horse Pike, which is a parking lot shared by the Homestead Apart-Hotel and Mainland Bingo Hall, Hartman said.
A 54-year-old female city resident was shot in both legs with one bullet, Hartman said. In addition to the woman being hit, 10 shell casings were recovered at the scene, he said.
EMS was requested at the scene, and the woman was taken to the trauma unit of the AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus, Hartman said.
The woman was treated and released Sunday night. The police were not releasing the name of the victim as of Monday evening, Hartman said.
PLEASANTVILLE — An Atlantic City teen was found injured in two shootings in the same city ov…
Information received from the callers indicated that the suspect may have left the scene in a van-type yellow cab, Hartman said.
"The 911 dispatchers provided key information leading to the apprehension of the suspect," Hartman said.
Within minutes of the 911 calls, city police responding to the original shooting call and saw a vehicle fitting the description of the cab that left the scene, Hartman said.
The vehicle was stopped at the intersection of Franklin Boulevard and Decatur Avenue. The passenger, Perkins, was asked to exit the vehicle and was detained, Hartman said.
A semi-automatic handgun was located in the back of the cab with Perkins' belongings, Hartman said.
The criminal mischief charges connected to Perkins arose from two vehicles that were damaged at the scene, Hartman said.
"One had a window shot out. The other had a flat tire," Hartman said. "Three projectiles struck the bingo hall."
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.