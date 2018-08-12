081018_nws_tennesseeshooting
On August 9th 2018, In Atlantic City, a shooting occurred in the Carolina Village apartment complex on Tennessee Ave.

 Matthew Strabuk / For The Press

An Atlantic City man has been charged with murder in connection with the Thursday fatal shooting of a 17 year-old boy.

Atlantic County Prosecutor Damon G. Tyner said in a statement Sunday morning that Rahsaad Norwood, 21, has been charged in the Thursday shooting near Baltic and Tennessee avenues that left the teen, who is also from Atlantic City, dead.

Norwood was charged with murder, unlawful possession of a handgun and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, according to the statement.

“This was a senseless crime committed in broad daylight. A 21 year old killing a 17 year old has cost society two lives. The loss of human capital from unnecessary gun violence should have everyone in our community outraged,” Tyner said in a statement.

The Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit responded around 1 p.m. Thursday to 141 N. Tennessee Ave. for the shooting investigation.

Norwood will have a first appearance in Atlantic County Superior Court on Monday, the statement said.

The investigation is a cooperative effort between the prosecutor's office Major Crimes Unit and the Atlantic City Police Department.

