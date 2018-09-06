HAMILTON TOWNSHIP - An Atlantic City man was charged with burglary, theft and criminal mischief for numerous burglaries, according to a police press release.
Between April and May, police received burglary reports on Anglesey, Brecknock, Bala and Denbigh Courts where an unknown suspect broke into homes and stole property like jewelry and electronics, police said.
Detective VanGilder received DNA from the evidence and Gilbert Bonilla, 34, of Atlantic City, was identified, according to police.
Bonilla was transported to the Township of Hamilton Police Department and provided a full confession and was charged with six counts of burglary, six counts of theft and two counts of criminal mischief, police said.
Bonilla was transported back to Atlantic County Justice Facility where he was being held on unrelated warrants.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.