A Monday morning fire in the 1900 block of Columbia Avenue displaced one city resident, Atlantic City fire Chief Scott Evans said. 

ATLANTIC CITY — A city man was displaced after a kitchen fire Monday morning damaged an apartment in the city’s Venice Park neighborhood.

At 10:55 a.m., firefighters responded to a home in the 1900 block of Columbia Avenue, according to city fire Chief Scott Evans. When they arrived, they found heavy smoke and flames coming out of the front windows.

The apartment’s resident had already gotten out of the building, and firefighters evacuated a second-floor apartment and adjacent units, Evans said.

The “fire started in the first floor on the kitchen and quickly spread to the living room and dining room which extended outside the building to the second floor eaves and roof area,” Evans said.

Firefighters quickly contained the fire to the ground floor apartment, preventing it from spreading to adjacent apartments and the second floor, he said.

The fire started after cooking was left unattended in the kitchen, Evans said, citing fire investigators.

The city man went to stay with family members, he added.

About 30 firefighters responded, as well as three fire engines, a ladder truck, a rescue truck, three chiefs and additional support personnel.

