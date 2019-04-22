MAYS LANDING — Joseph McCoy was found guilty Monday by an Atlantic County jury in the shooting death of Jacqueline Hoyle, which occurred on Dec. 20, 2016, Atlantic County Prosecutor Damon G. Tyner said in a statement.
Joseph McCoy, 45, of Atlantic City, was guilty of murder, unlawful possession of a handgun and possession of a firearm for an unlawful purpose, Tyner said.
“Our hearts go out to the family and friends of Jacqueline Hoyle. She had her whole life ahead of her, but it was cut short by a jealous, callous killer. While we are optimistic that the defendant will spend the remainder of his pathetic existence behind bars, Ms. Hoyle’s loved ones will be left with the legacy of her friendship,” Tyner said in the statement.
A two-day investigation begun Dec. 20, 2016, by the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit and the Atlantic City Police Department led to the issuance of a warrant complaint for murder and weapons possession charges against McCoy, Tyner said.
Atlantic City police went to an apartment on North Tennessee Avenue about 4:20 a.m. Dec. 20, 2016, after a report that a woman had been found dead inside the home, Tyner said.
MAYS LANDING — Joseph McCoy may have called 911 after allegedly killing his ex-girlfriend in…
Atlantic City EMS, AtlanticCare paramedics, and detectives from the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit also went to the apartment, Tyner said.
Police found Hoyle, 23, who lived at the apartment, dead of an apparent gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead at the scene by medical personnel, Tyner said.
An autopsy performed on Dec. 22, 2016, by the state Southern Regional Medical Examiner Office determined the cause of death to be a single gunshot wound, and the manner of death to be homicide, Tyner said.
The case was a cooperative investigation between the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit and the Atlantic City Police Department. Assistant Prosecutor Kathleen Robinson represented the state, Tyner said.
McCoy’s sentencing is scheduled for 9 a.m. June 6, Tyner said.
