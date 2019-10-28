ATLANTIC CITY — A taxi struck a pedestrian on Pacific Avenue Saturday night, according to the Atlantic City Police Department.
Officers responded to Bellevue and Pacific avenues at 8 p.m. for a report of a vehicle crash involving a pedestrian, police said. The taxi, driven by a 45-year-old Atlantic City man, left the road at Florida and Pacific avenues after hitting the pedestrian and hit a fire hydrant, utility pole and building, police said.
A 60-year-old Atlantic City man was transported to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Division, with non-life threatening injuries, police said.
