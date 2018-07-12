MAYS LANDING - An Atlantic City man was indicted Wednesday for committing multiple sexual offenses against a child, according to Atlantic County Prosecutor Damon Tyner.
An Atlantic County jury returned an indictment against Santos Torres, 77, for sexually assaulting and infecting a 16-year-old girl with a sexually transmitted disease.
Torres was charged with second degree sexual assault, third degree endangering the welfare of a child, criminal sexual contact and diseased person committing an act of penetration.
Members of the Prosecutor’s Office Special Victims Unit and the Atlantic City Police Department conducted the investigation that led to the arrest of Santos Torres on April 24 for various sexual offenses against the underage victim. According to the complaint, Torres engaged in sexual contact with the teenager between August 2014 and September 2015.
Authorities said Torres was infected with the herpes virus. He is being held pending his detention hearing.
