Courtney Tiggett, 35, of Atlantic City, pleaded guilty to weapons and narcotics charges on Thursday, Aug. 1.

MAYS LANDING- A 35-year-old Atlantic City man pleaded guilty Thursday to weapons and narcotics charges, the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office announced Friday.

Courtney Tiggett pleaded guilty to maintaining a narcotics production facility,  possession of a handgun for unlawful purposes, certain person not to possess a firearm and unlawful possession of a large capacity magazine, Prosecutor Damon G. Tyner said.

The plea agreement calls for a sentence of 14 years in a New Jersey State Prison, and the defendant must serve 7 years before being eligible for parole, Tyner said.

Courtney Tiggett, 35, was apprehended without incident on Oct. 4 in Fall River, Massachusetts, Tyner said. He was arrested through the efforts by Massachusetts State Police Fugitive Unit, Fall River Police Department in Massaschusetts and New Jersey State Police Fugitive Unit, Tyner said.

On March 6, 2018, an Atlantic County grand jury returned a 29-count indictment against Tiggett for distributing a controlled dangerous substance, commonly known as CDS, unlawfully possessing a semi-automatic handgun and maintaining and operating a CDS production facility located on N. Connecticut Avenue in Atlantic City, Tyner said.

On October 25, 2017, Tiggett’s apartment on N. Connecticut Ave, Atlantic City, was searched by the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office Guns, Gangs and Narcotics Unit, with the assistance of the Atlantic City SWAT team, Tyner said.

According to Tyner, the search resulted in the following items being seized:

Suspected Heroin of approximately 2 1/4 ounces

Loaded .9mm semi-automatic handgun

Two large-capacity .9mm magazines

9mm ammunition

Digital weighing scale

Wax paper folds used to package CDS

Respirator Masks

Electronic mixer

Sifters

And various other drug paraphernalia used during the manufacture of CDS.

This investigation was led by the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office Gangs, Guns and Narcotics Unit, Tyner said Sentencing is scheduled on September 27, he said.

