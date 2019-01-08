An Atlantic City man pleaded guilty in connection to the March 2017, fatal stabbing of 38-year-old Daimyen S. Mortimore, Atlantic County Prosecutor Damon G. Tyner announced.
Faheem Harris, 36, pleaded guilty to first degree Aggravated Manslaughter on Jan. 8 before Judge Jeffrey Waldman.
According to the Prosecutor's office, Harris will serve 12 years in state prison and must serve 85 percent of the sentence in accordance with the No Early Release Act.
Harris is also ordered to have no contact with the victim’s family and will be responsible for any required restitution, officials said.
According to a news release, Atlantic City Police, paramedics, and emergency medical service personnel responded to a call on March 23, 2017 at 3:32 p.m. at a home on the 100 block of Albion Place, Atlantic City.
There, police found Mortimore, of Kentucky Avenue, Atlantic City, who was pronounced dead at the scene after an apparent stabbing.
A joint investigation by the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit and the Atlantic City Police Department resulted in the arrest of Harris, who lived at the same Albion Place address where the stabbing took place.
Grand Jury returned a 3-count indictment against Harris for first degree Aggravated Manslaughter, third degree Possession of a Weapon for an Unlawful Purpose, and fourth degree Unlawful Possession of a Weapon on June 15, 2017.
Harris is being held at the Atlantic County Justice Facility until his sentencing, which is scheduled for Feb. 22.
This investigation was a cooperative effort between the ACPO Major Crimes Unit and the Atlantic City Police Department.
Assistant Prosecutor Marisa G. McGarvey represents the state in the matter.
