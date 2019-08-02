MAYS LANDING — A 35-year-old Atlantic City man pleaded guilty Thursday to weapons and narcotics charges, the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office announced Friday.
Courtney Tiggett pleaded guilty to maintaining a narcotics production facility, possession of a handgun for unlawful purposes, certain person not to possess a firearm and unlawful possession of a large capacity magazine, Prosecutor Damon G. Tyner said.
The plea agreement calls for 14 years in a New Jersey State Prison, and the defendant must serve seven years before being eligible for parole, Tyner said.
Courtney Tiggett, 35, was apprehended without incident on Oct. 4 in Fall River, Massachusetts, Tyner said. He was arrested through the efforts by Massachusetts State Police Fugitive Unit, Fall River Police Department in Massaschusetts and New Jersey State Police Fugitive Unit, Tyner said.
An Atlantic City fugitive who was indicted on drug and weapons charges was found and arreste…
On March 6, 2018, an Atlantic County grand jury returned a 29-count indictment against Tiggett for distributing a controlled dangerous substance, commonly known as CDS, unlawfully possessing a semi-automatic handgun and maintaining and operating a CDS production facility located on N. Connecticut Avenue in Atlantic City, Tyner said.
On October 25, 2017, Tiggett’s apartment on North Connecticut Avenue in Atlantic City, was searched by the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office Guns, Gangs and Narcotics Unit, with the Atlantic City SWAT team, Tyner said.
The search resulted in the following items being seized: suspected heroin of approximately 2.25 ounces; a loaded .9mm semi-automatic handgun; two large-capacity .9mm magazines; 9mm ammunition; digital weighing scale; wax paper folds used to package CDS; respirator masks; electronic mixer; and sifters.
This investigation was led by the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office Gangs, Guns and Narcotics Unit, Tyner said Sentencing is scheduled on Sept. 27, he said.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.