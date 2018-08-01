MAYS LANDING — An Atlantic City man charged with maintaining a drug production facility pleaded guilty Wednesday, Atlantic County Prosecutor Damon G. Tyner said.
As a part of the plea deal, Ahmaad Williams, 23, could face 10 years in state prison. Tyner said Williams admitted to processing, packaging, repacking and labeling heroin in an apartment in the 100 block of North Maryland Avenue in Atlantic City.
In December 2017, a search warrant was executed at the residence. Authorities found more the 1,000 bags of heroin, 3 grams of unpacked heroin, materials used for drug sales and $800 in cash. Yahsaun K. Williams, 20, was taken into custody at the scene. Ahmaad Williams, who also had previous criminal charges for drug manufacturing and distribution in Ocean County, later turned himself in to authorities.
The case was investigated by the prosecutor's office Gangs, Guns and Narcotics Unit, Atlantic City police and Hamilton Township police.
Williams is scheduled to be sentenced Aug 31.
