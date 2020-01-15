ATLANTIC CITY — An Atlantic City man was charged with robbery and terroristic threats Tuesday after pointing a gun at a family member and taking their phone, the Atlantic City Police Department said.
Officers responded at 1:19 p.m. to the 200 block of Rosemont Place for a report of a man — believed to be under the influence of drugs or alcohol — pointing a gun at a family member, police said. Officers located the victim who said Jermaine Wharton, 30, took their phone while inside the home, police said. The victim said Wharton threatened to kill someone and pointed his gun out of windows, police said.
Wharton was still inside the home when officers arrived. Police set up a perimeter and tried to communicate with him. After a short time, he left the home and was arrested without incident.
Inside, police found the cell phone, which had been smashed, as well as a loaded handgun, police said. Forty bags of heroin were recovered from the house.
Wharton was charged with robbery, terroristic threats, criminal restraint, criminal mischief, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and unlawful possession of a weapon, and is being held at Atlantic County Justice Facility.
