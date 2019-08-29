MAYS LANDING — An Atlantic City man was sentenced Thursday to five years in prison in the fatal shooting of another Atlantic City man last year, the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office said.
Howard Cassell, 30, was sentenced for manslaughter subject to the No Early Release Act, according to Atlantic County Prosecutor Damon G. Tyner. Cassell had previously pleaded guilty to the charge, Tyner said.
Cassell’s sentence is for the shooting death of Da’Quan Montague, 23, which occurred March 12, 2018, in the area of 18 N. New Jersey Ave. in Atlantic City, Tyner said.
Cassell was charged with second-degree reckless manslaughter, second-degree possession of a firearm without a permit and second-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, Tyner said.
Another man, Tajai Hicks–Anderson, 23, also of Atlantic City, was charged with aggravated assault in the case and released on a summons, Tyner said.
The cooperative investigation was conducted by Prosecutor's Office and the Atlantic City Police Department, Tyner said. Assistant Prosecutor Aaron Witherspoon represented the state in the matter, he said.
