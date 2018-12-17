ATLANTIC CITY — A 29-year-old man was injured when he was shot Saturday night in the city, said Sgt. Kevin Fair in a news release Monday.
At 11:30 p.m. Saturday, patrol officers arrived at the 1400 block of Arctic Avenue for a report of a man shot, Fair said.
The man, who lives here, but whose name was not released by the police, was taken with non-life threatening injuries to AtlantiCare Regional Center, City Division.
The investigation is being led by Violent Crimes Unit, Fair said.
Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact the Atlantic City Police Department's violent crimes unit at 609-347-5788. Information can be text to tip411 (847411). Begin the text with ACPD. All texts are anonymous, Fair said.
