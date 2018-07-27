ATLANTIC CITY — An unidentified city man suffered a non-life threatening gunshot wound Thursday night, according to police.
At 11:57 p.m., patrol officers responded to the first block of north Arkansas Avenue for the report of a man who was shot.
Officers located the man, 19, being carried by his friends to the AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center City Division.
The investigation is being led by the Violent Crimes Unit. Anyone with information, contact police at 609-347-5788.
