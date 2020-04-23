ATLANTIC CITY - Patrol officers responded Wednesday to the 2400 block of Pacific Avenue for a report of a man shot, according to new released Thursday by city police.
Officers located a victim, a 37-year-old man from Atlantic City, suffering from a gunshot wound, said Sgt. Kevin Fair.
The man was transported to the AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Division, for treatment of his injuries, Fair said. The investigation is being led by the violent crimes unit, Fair said.
Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact the Atlantic City Police Department's violent crimes unit at 609-347-5766, Fair said. Information can be text to tip411 (847411). Begin the text with ACPD.
All texts are anonymous, Fair said.
