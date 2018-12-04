Atlantic City Mayor Frank Gilliam returned to City Hall Tuesday morning, a day after federal investigators executed a search warrant at his home.
Gilliam declined comment while getting into his municipal vehicle with his Atlantic City Police Department escort outside his Ohio Avenue home before departing for City Hall.
The Mayor’s Office has yet to comment on the joint FBI and Internal Revenue Service raid on his home.
Federal investigators have given no indication what they were looking for inside the mayor’s home Monday.
During a more-than four hour search, authorities exited Gilliam’s home with boxes and computer equipment before returning to the FBI office in Northfield with the collected evidence.
Supervisory Special Agent Jessica Weisman said she could not comment further on the investigation.
She confirmed that the FBI and IRS Criminal Investigation Division were at the home yesterday in official capacity executing a federal search warrant.
