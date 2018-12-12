ATLANTIC CITY — The routine business of City Council may be overshadowed Wednesday night by the presence of the mayor, who could be attending his first public meeting since finding himself in the cross-hairs of a federal investigation.
Mayor Frank Gilliam Jr. is scheduled to attend the meeting, his office said Wednesday morning, but it was not certain. The mayor's deputy chief of staff said the office would not know for sure until later in the day.
City Council will begin Wednesday's meeting at 5 p.m. in the Henry E. "Hank" Tyner Memorial Council Chambers on the second floor of City Hall.
Since taking office in January, Gilliam has attended eight of the 11 monthly City Council meetings. The mayor does not vote on council agenda items and is not required to attend meetings.
The first-term Democratic mayor has been the focus of intense scrutiny since being involved in an early-morning melee outside a casino nightclub in November, along with At-Large Councilman Jeffree Fauntleroy II. The Atlantic City Democratic Committee, which supported both candidates in 2017, denounced the two elected officials for the roles in the incident. On Tuesday, Gilliam and Fauntleroy both entered not guilty pleas in North Wildwood Municipal Court to citizens' complaints of simple assault and harassment.
On Dec. 3, the spotlight on Gilliam's legal issues intensified when nearly a dozen federal agents from the FBI and the IRS' Criminal Division executed a search warrant on his North Ohio Avenue home. Authorities removed several cardboard boxes and computer equipment from the home.
Gilliam, his office and the U.S. Department of Justice have all avoided answering questions about the scope of the investigation. However, several sources who requested anonymity because of the ongoing investigation, told The Press they had been interviewed by federal authorities about campaign contributions and Gilliam's nonprofit Connecting the Dots.
