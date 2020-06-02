TRENTON — State Attorney General Gurbir Grewal said Tuesday during Gov. Phil Murphy’s daily COVID-19 press briefing that state officials are launching a program in Atlantic City, Millville, Trenton, Patterson to study the feasibility of a state-wide crisis intervention program.
“Like so many Americans at this difficult time, I’m still reeling from the footage of George Floyd’s murder,” Grewal said. “Like to so many Americans, I, too, am angry. Like so many Americans, I’m angry that a white officer suffocated a black resident in broad daylight. I’m angry that three officers watched and did nothing. I’m angry that these officers disgraced their entire profession and undermined the good work that so many others perform on a daily basis.”
Floyd’s death “reminds us that our country has a long way to go, not only in healing our nation’s racial divides, but also in addressing the systemic and implicit biases that affect all Americans,” Grewal said.
He also said that he will vote in favor of a licensing program for police officers, just as doctors do to practice in the state.
“Because just as we license doctors, nurses, lawyers, hundreds of other professions, we must ensure that all officers meet a baseline level of professionalism,” he said. “And we must ensure that those who cannot meet this standard can’t work in New Jersey.”
Officials are also expanding a statewide use-of-force database, opening it up to departments around the state next month, he said, and updating the state’s use-of-force policy, which hasn’t changed in two decades.
