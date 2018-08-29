White House counsel and Atlantic City native Don McGahn will leave his job at the White House this Fall, President Donald Trump tweeted Wednesday morning.
McGahn, a graduate of Holy Spirit High School, served as the White House counsel since Trump took office in January 2017.
Before serving as the White House counsel, McGahn worked as a lawyer on the Trump campaign, was the chairman of the Federal Election Commission and worked for the law firm Jones Day.
"White House Counsel Don McGahn will be leaving his position in the fall, shortly after the confirmation (hopefully) of Judge Brett Kavanaugh to the United States Supreme Court," Trump tweeted. "I have worked with Don for a long time and truly appreciate his service!"
McGahn's father, Donald Sr., worked for the federal government as a lawyer. His uncle, Patrick “Paddy” McGahn, worked closely with Trump in Atlantic City while he was building casinos.
Donald Sr. and his wife Noreen currently live in Brigantine.
McGahn has played a major role in Trump's overhaul of the federal judiciary with conservative judges. And he played a prominent role in Trump's selection of Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch and the president's nomination of Kavanaugh.
He's also had a tumultuous tenure, marked by his threat to resign last year if Trump continued to press for the removal of Robert Mueller as the special counsel overseeing the investigation into Russian election interference.
The Associated Press contributed to this report
